French Airports Start Using Robot Car Valets

French Airports Introduce Robot Valet Parking

Anyone who has even driven to an airport will know that parking can be a very stressful experience. Assuming that you are lucky to find a spot within 5 miles of the airport, you then have concerns over what parks next to you and, of course, finding your vehicle when you get back.

Following the release of a video, however, airports in France has started introducing robot valets. You simply park your car in a secured garage, and the robot valet will take it and park it within a designated spot!

How Does It Work?

You initially arrive and park your car in a secured garage. From their, utilising smart technology, you register your car, pay the fee and walk away. From there, one of the valet robots will arrive, pick up your car and move and park it in a designated spot.

As it is a robot, the chances of an accident are very slim and better still, upon your return you can ask the robot to bring the car back to your garage. Presumably where you pay your ‘duration fee’ based on how long you were away. Well, if you want the garage door to open at least!

What Do We Think?

Honestly, we think it’s really clever stuff. The technology initially being used at Lyon-Saint-Exupéry airport has been able to park 50% more vehicles thanks to it being able to park cars much closer together (and tidier) than humans would.

The creator, Stanley Robotics, has said: “We call it a valet parking robot because people just need to drop off their car at the entrance of the car park and then they can basically leave and catch a flight.”

While some might have their concerns, personally, I’ve love to see this in action!

What do