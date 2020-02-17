Fresh Diablo and Overwatch Animated Series Rumors Emerge

For around 5 years now, there have been rumours circulating that Blizzard (and perhaps more accurately, their parent company Activision) was looking at producing animated series based on both the Diablo and Overwatch franchises.

Admittedly, such a concept does largely seem like a solid idea. There is, after all, plenty of scope within both franchises for such a series to be made. In a report via Engadget, however, it seems that after a period of quiet, things might be kicking into a new gear!

Diablo and Overwatch Animated Series May be (Finally) on the Way!

In the report, it has been found that the Activision president, Nick van Dyk, has made a few little tweaks to his LinkedIn account. In it, he now cites two new projects he’s currently working on.

The first reference says: “executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment’s IP.”. The second, however, is a bit more unusual. Saying that he “developed and sold an animated series based on Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise.”, this would imply that it may already have been done. Either that or the rights have been sold to an animation company.

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, not much is known about the Overwatch project. In regards to Diablo, however, the rumour mill has been a lot busier. For example, it is understood that it will launch (at some point) on Netflix. In addition, it is also believed to be going down the ‘anime’ style. A factor that seems more than a little positive concept based on the source material.

We should, of course, put the small fly in the ointment that neither series has officially been confirmed. Based on this news, however, it does seem that the animated series for both franchises may have just taken a significant step closer to reality!

What do you think? Would you like to see these games get animated adaptations? If so, which do you think you’d prefer to see first? – Let us know in the comments!