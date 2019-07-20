Fresh Hint of Upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Release

It’s pretty much an open secret these days that, sooner or later, Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be launched on the PC. It has admittedly been rather frustrating that since the original launch last October, there has been very little in the way of news surrounding the PC release.

Earlier this month, however, we got our first practical confirmation that a PC version was in development as the Rockstar Social Club app had a reference made to it within the code. In a report via DSOGaming, however, further digging now shows that the platform icon can be changed to PC. The groundwork is clearly being put in place. We just need a release date, please!!!

Red Dead Redemption 2

As you can see in the video above, entering the HTML code for the launcher allows you to change the platform. From there, if you change PS4 to PC you can clearly see that the logo changes. In other words, this exists within their software in preparation for the release.

It is, of course, similar to the prior leak in which references to PC ‘achievements’ were found. It is, however, clear that Rockstar is working on the PC version. In addition, that it may be coming sooner than many would’ve thought.

When Will It Be Released?

Had these hints not been revealed, I’d have still have said that the PC release would’ve been made in tandem with the next-gen console launches. Based on this, however, it may be coming much sooner than we thought.

Is it too much of a leap to suggest that it will be launched on the 1st birthday of its original console launch? Probably. That being said, however, I doubt anyone would be complaining if they did release it before the end of October. Right, that’s it! I’m going to Tahiti!

What do you think? Would you like to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC? When do you think it will be released? – Let us know in the comments!