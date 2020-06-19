Fresh Nvidia RTX 3090/3080Ti/3080 Specs Leaks

It’s certainly been a surprisingly busy month for Nvidia news. Particularly at a time where, quite honestly, we didn’t expect to hear much surrounding them. Following the reveal of Nvidia RTX 3080 images, however, (that has, so we hear, Team Green’s management hopping mad) it seems that we have officially entered the ‘hype’ zone for their new 30XX graphics cards.

While we have already seen some speculation as to what they may represent in terms of specifications, two new ‘leaks‘ have appeared online that give us not only information on the 3080 but also the 3080 ti and perhaps even the new Titan! It is, however, starting to get a little complicated.

2nd Gen NVIDIA TITAN

GA102-400-A1 5376 24GB 17Gbps

GeForce RTX 3090

GA102-300-A1 5248 12GB 21Gbps

GeForce RTX 3080

GA102-200-Kx-A1 4352 10GB 19Gbps — KatCorgi (@KkatCorgi) June 19, 2020

Nvidia RTX 3090/3080Ti/3080 Specs Leaks

We should, of course, note that there is absolutely no confirmation of the information suggested here and, as such, the figures provided should be taken with a grain of salt. Putting that to one side, however, while impressive, they do largely seem consistent with what we’ve seen before. In other words, while they could very easily be just ‘made up’, they could also likely be alarmingly (in terms of performance potential) accurate!

The only real major question mark surrounds the 3090, or more specifically if this a new branding for the 3080 Ti.

Maybe,

the new TITAN(?), 5376, GA102-400,

RTX3090(?), 5248, GA102-300, 21Gbps GDDR6X,

RTX3080(?), 4352, GA102-200. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 1, 2020

RTX 3090? 3080 Ti? Titan? – Nobody Knows!

The major issue the community can’t seem to figure out at the moment is whether the heavily mentioned RTX 3090 graphics card may represent a new form of branding for the 3080 Ti, the code name for Titan, or whether this is going to be a whole new individual release.

It seems pretty clear (based on the amazingly heavy evidence) that a 3090 is in development. Exactly what this will represent, however, in terms of final branding, remains more than a little unclear. With the GPUs expected to be launched next month, however, we shouldn’t have much longer to wait before we find out for sure!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!