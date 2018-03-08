Fresh Rumours Emerge of AMD Takeover

AMD Takeover

Usually, at least once a year, there are rumors over a planned takeover at AMD. These rumors generally tend to circulate for a while, gather speculation and then die off as they quite rightly often deserve. It’s not that I don’t think there aren’t companies who would love to buy AMD, I just think that AMD has very little interest in selling.

Despite that, however, fresh speculation regarding a sale has seen AMD stock prices increase.

The cynic in me!

As above, I have never treated such takeover talks with much validity. They simply happen too often and it practically the industry standard of crying wolf. There is, perhaps though, a more cynical reason why such rumors are beginning to circulate and it might just be that AMD themselves are the source of the speculation.

Anyone who has paid any attention to AMD over the last week will note that a lot of news has been revealed in regards to the 2nd generation of Ryzen processors set to launch. Admittedly, there is plenty to be excited about particularly that 2700X which, similar to the 1700X could be the stand-out product of the range.

With a new product line imminently set to launch though, AMD wouldn’t mind if a preemptive share price increase happened.

Will AMD be sold?

Maybe, one day, but certainly not within the near future. The fresh rumors suggest that Xilinx might have been in discussions for a merge with AMD, but that would solely be to protect their X86 license.

As the report via PCGamesN suggests, the days of Nvidia possibly looking to take over AMD are long gone. Although such rumors are amusing if nothing else.

What do you think? Who would you say would be best positioned to buy AMD? Is there any reason why AMD would sell? – Let us know in the comments!

