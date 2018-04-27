Friday the 13th Game To Get Engine Update

Friday the 13th To Get Update With Engine Upgrade

At a time when Dead By Daylight was winning over fans with its teamplay survival against a roster of playable killers, Friday the 13th was announced. With the development team able to secure Jason Vorhees as a playable killer, some fans were excited, others feared that the project had suddenly become a lot bigger than the means of the developers.

When it finally was released, the latter was confirmed. It was a decent game but was heavily glitched and bugged. Don’t get me wrong, the game has its moments, but more often than not you’ll be fighting the game itself rather than Jason. Between the two, Dead by Daylight has proven to be the much better game.

That doesn’t mean to say however that Gun Media are taking this sitting down. As such, in a report via DSOGaming, a brand new trailer showing a new gaming engine has been released.

Comparisons to the old engine!

In the new video, Gun Media has made the smart decision to show a direct comparison to the current engine. In it, you can clearly see that some significant improvements have been made across all versions of the game.

Showing the PS4, Xbox One and PC differences, I must say that as a whole I don’t see much difference between them. Of course, there is plenty to note with the actual engine itself with the newer version of it looking much better. Whether this will redeem the game in my eyes remains to be seen. It is, however, nice to see a positive step in the right direction.

