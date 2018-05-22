Friday the 13th Launches Trailer For New Single Player Mode

Friday the 13th is set to launch brand new single player content

I have a bit of a love/hate relationship when it comes to Friday the 13th. I should clarify that by that I mean the brand new game. Not the ever-sequel producing film series or the original NES release. When it was announced, I was completely hyped. As a massive fan of Dead By Daylight I was looking forward to something similar, but different. When it released, however, I was bitterly disappointed.

It wasn’t as if it was a bad game, it just lacked a lot of polish and definitely a lot of bug fixing.

Despite my reservations though, the game is steadily improving. With an upgraded engine and more additions to the game, things are slowly but surely turning around.

The latest announcement, however, is something that fans have wanted for a long time. The game is finally set to have a more expansive single player game mode with an update planned this week.

When is it released?

The planned single-player update is scheduled to release on May 24th. As above, for fans of the series, it is better late than never. It is no understatement to say that fans have wanted this for some time.

It does give hope that the developer Gun Media, is at least trying to get the game where it needs to be. While I have been critical of the game in the past, I can not fault them for trying to fix it and better still, work on improving it further. It’s a lesson a lot of other early access developers could learn from *cough* DayZ *cough*.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Friday the 13th game? Excited about the single player update? – Let us know in the comments!