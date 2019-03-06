Friday The 13th Is Heading To The Nintendo Switch

Friday The 13th

It has certainly been more than a little time since Friday the 13th was released for the PS4 and Xbox One. It’s been even longer since it arrived on PC if you take the early-access into consideration. It has, however, proven to be a very popular game for many due to it’s team based survival aspects.

In the latest addition to the Nintendo Switch porting trend, however, in a report via WCCFTech, developer Gun Media has announced that a version is set to release on the console in the next few months!

I’m A Bit Confused!

I must admit, while this is undoubtedly good news for fans, it’s an announcement that caught me by surprise. You see, the game itself has had more than a few difficulties recently due to a legal case over the ownership of the franchise. Well, more specifically, between the IP holder and legalities with the original writer. While these have now been settled, it did effectively put an end to all development on the game.

Jason Vorhees – Iconic film killer.

So What’s Happened?

After doing more than a little digging, I can’t find a clear answer as to how this port has been able to bypass the legal problems. One can only presume that a deal has been struck, but I would still advise some caution if you plan to purchase this game.

While this might release for the Nintendo Switch, the game is still largely believed to be in it’s final state. There will likely be no new content and, to coin an old website building term, is a WYSIWYG.

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing no specific release date has been given. Gun Media has, however, said that Friday the 13th will release this Spring.

Playing this on the Switch will undoubtedly be fun. If priced right, I might just be tempted to give this a try myself!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!