FromSoftware & George R.R. Martin Game May Have Leaked

Elden Ring

It has long been rumoured that Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice developer FromSoftware was working on a brand new game IP. That should hardly be surprising in itself. One of the more interesting parts of the rumour, however, has speculated that Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin was the ‘lead writer’ for the game.

With a lot of speculation suggesting that the game will formally be revealed at E3 2019 (which starts today), an early leak has possibly given us a clue as to what the game may actually be. Well, at least what it may be called.

Welp.



Looks like everything is leaking before E3. Elden Ring is probably next up. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 7, 2019

What Do We Know About The Game?

In terms of actual specifics, very little. With it reportedly set to form part of Microsoft’s E3 press conference, however, we probably will in the very near future. The main consensus, however, points towards this being something of an open-world adventure style game.

That is, however, entirely open to speculation until it is confirmed and, for the moment, all we know is probably what the game will be called from the leaked image.

What Do We Think?

It would certainly be curious to see what kind of story George R.R. Martin could tell via the medium of video games. There is, of course, the rather lazy answer that it might mean that the game will have a lot of casual nudity (we can only hope!).

With not long to go until we may find out for certain though, let your imaginations run wild!

