FSP Intros CMT330 and CMT520 Cases

FSP unveils two interesting PC cases.

If you know anything about FSP, you know that this particular brand is mostly known as a manufacturer of power supplies. However, the company has just introduced two PC cases, each impressive in its own way. The products in question are the CMT 330 and CMT 520, both of which come with a mid-tower design. Depending on your preferences, you will be able to install All-in-One, custom liquid or just regular air-based cooling solutions in both versions. There are a few differences between the two, however, especially since the CMT330 provides support for two Blu-ray drives. As for the CMT520, it offers better airflow as well as RGB lighting.

Internal layout and front panel options.

The FSP CMT330 and CMT520 both come with the same internal layout. They support ATX motherboards with 8 PCI express cards, as well as 163 mm CPU coolers and 423 mm graphics cards. The front panel includes two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a headphone jack, and a microphone port. Basic air cooling is also ensured by a series of pre-installed fans. As for pricing, the CMT330 will set you back about $80, while the CMT520 costs $100. Below you will find a complete list of specifications for these new FSP cases.

Unique features of the CMT330:

All-black, high airflow ATX mid-tower gaming PC case

Halo cover mirror PSU shroud

1x Plexiglas panel

2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, HD audio jacks, power

3x 120 mm fan (1x Blue LED, CMT 330)

2x 3½”, 4x 2½” drives

2x 5¼” drives

Supports extended ATX (297 mm wide) motherboards

Supports up to 8 PCI express cards

Support for 2x 360 mm radiators (front, top)

Supports 163 mm high CPU coolers, 423 mm long graphics cards

Unique features of the CMT520:

All-black, high airflow ATX mid-tower gaming PC case

Halo cover mirror PSU shroud

4x 120 mm RGB fan & lighting control box

Support motherboard’s RGB lighting sync

Two Tempered glass panels

2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, HD audio jacks, power, reset and RGB button

2x 3½”, 4x 2½” drives

Supports extended ATX (297 mm wide) motherboards

Supports up to 8 PCI express cards

Support for 2x 360 mm radiators (front, top)

Supports 163 mm high CPU coolers, 423 mm long graphics cards

