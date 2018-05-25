Fujifilm Debuts the X-T100 Mirrorless Camera with 4K Video

Another Affordable Mirrorless from Fujifilm

Fujifilm is announcing yet another addition to their X-series of mirrorless cameras. Just like the budget-friendly X-A5 camera from four months ago, the new X-T100 features a classic body styling. It also brings an impressive set of features for a relatively low price.

While the X-A5 is the base entry-level model, the X-T100 has a much upgraded feature set. In fact, it shares more features and similarities with the more X-T20 than the X-A5. The Fujifilm X-T100 has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor which is not X-Trans. It also has a high-speed imaging processor (although it is not the X-Processor Pro). This sensor is capable of an ISO range between 200 to 12800. Which is also extendable to 100 to 51200.

How Well Does it Shoot Photo and Videos?

In terms of shooting acumen, it has a continuous speed of 6fps. This is less than half of the X-T20 which is capable of 14fps. The X-T100’s startup time is 0.4 seconds with High Performance mode on and 0.8s with it turned off. This new camera also shares the 91-point Phase Detection Autofocus system of the other high-end X-series cameras. Also unlike the entry level X-A5, the X-T100 has a viewfinder.

In terms of video, it is capable of 4K UHD video recording (up to 30 minutes), 1080p @ 60fps and 720p @ 120fps.

How Much is the Fujifilm X-T100?

Availability starts on June 18, with three colour options: Black, Dark Silver, and Champagne Gold. The body-only kit starts at $699 USD, while the Fujinon 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens bundle starts at only $699 USD.