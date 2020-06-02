Fujitsu Launches 7 New Lifebook Laptops

fujitsu enterprise notebooks

Fujitsu has today announced the launch of seven models of Notebook LIFEBOOK with Windows 10 and the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processor. Sales of the new models will be rolled out in Asia starting from today. By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, Fujitsu will continue to support initiatives on remote work, as part of the customers’ workstyle transformation.

The new LIFEBOOK U7310 (13.3″), LIFEBOOK U7410 (14″) and LIFEBOOK U7510 (15.6″) models are enterprise-ready with common port replicators that provide the best-in-class connectivity. Webcams are equipped with a new privacy camera shutter to prevent unauthorized hacking and access. LIFEBOOK U7310 also comes with an optional ePrivacy Filter that users can protect screen from prying eyes with just one press.

For ultra-mobile 13.3″ notebooks, Fujitsu will offer LIFEBOOK U9310 in extraordinarily lightweight design and the convertible LIFEBOOK U9310X featuring a 360 degree display and pen input. The U9 series are Intel Project Athena compliant, it brings users with high performance, long battery life, unparallelled connectivity and quick wake from sleep. Its instantaneous on/off user experience attributed from the Windows 10 Modern Standby not only brings fast resume time, but also enables system to stay up-to-date in a low-power idle mode whenever a suitable network is available

The five LIFEBOOK U series models are certified Microsoft Secured-core PC3, offering the most secure Windows 10 with integrated hardware, firmware, software and identity protection by Fujitsu PalmSecure technology. In addition, every Fujitsu notebook delivers the highest reliability, driven by a unique combination of precision engineering and Japanese quality supported by over 30 years of experience to empower business computing needs.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these designs, you can check out the official Fujistu website via the link here!

