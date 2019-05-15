Fujitsu Launches the World’s Lightest 13″ Convertible Notebook

Introducing the Fujitsu Lifebook U939X/A

In the world of 2-in-1 convertible laptops, the more portable it is, the better. Which is why Fujitsu has announced their new Lifebook U939X/A, their lightest 13″ convertible laptop yet. In fact, they are claiming that this is the world’s lightest.

Weighing in at just 877 grams, the Lifebook U939X/A is also quite slim at just 16.9mm thin. Fujitsu has also added a rear camera built into the keyboard surface. This allows users to take photos even when looking at the screen. Similar to how one would on a smartphone.

Despite the its light weight, the red or black magnesium chassis is also quite durable. Inside, it uses Intel‘s 8th Gen CPUs with options for Core i5-8265U, i5-836U or i7-8665U with 16GB of LPDDR3. Storage options include up to 1TB HDD and 512GB NVMe SSDs.

In addition, it has built-in dual-band WiFi with BT 5.0 and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity option. It is also available with an optional LTE Cat 6 modem for users on-the-go.

Additional connectivity options include 2x USB-A 30 + USB-C 3.1, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3.

How Much is the Fujitsu Lifebook U939X/A Convertible Notebook?

The MSRP is ¥326,800 JPY ($3000 USD) for the Japanese version and will be available by the end of May 2019.

It is not known yet when the international version will arrive. Although it is expected to pack a more powerful battery and will be slightly heavier at 997 grams.

