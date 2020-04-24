Full Gigabyte Z490 Motherboard Range Leaks

Yesterday, we saw a number of leaks surrounding Gigabyte’s upcoming range of Intel Comet Lake-S Z490 motherboard designs. With a number of images of their designs revealed, it also included that the processors (and boards) would, at least in part, support PCIe 4.0.

In a report via Videocardz, however, the Gigabyte leaks have still kept coming with images of what reports to be the entire planned range of Z490 motherboard designs from the manufacturer.

With 16 board revealed, this is clearly quite a substantial list and, unfortunately, at the time of writing no specific details are known about them. You will, therefore, have to glean what you can from the images.

AORUS Z490 AORUS XTREME / WATERFORCE

AORUS Z490 AORUS XTREME

AORUS Z490 AORUS MASTER

AORUS Z490 AORUS ELITE AC

AORUS Z490 AORUS ELITE

AORUS Z490 PRO AX

AORUS Z490 ULTRA G2 Edition

AORUS Z490 ULTRA

AORUS Z490I ULTRA

GIGABYTE Z490 GAMING X

GIGABYTE Z490M GAMING X

GIGABYTE Z490 VISION D

GIGABYTE Z490 VISION G

GIGABYTE Z490M UD AC

GIGABYTE Z490 UD

GIGABYTE Z490M UD

What Do We Think?

This is clearly a lot of motherboards with some designs for standard systems while others taking aim at the M-ITX market. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. If you are looking to make the move to Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform, Gigabyte will clearly have you covered no matter what your needs or requirements are!

Better still, and we should add this as a side note, some of these designs look really nice!

What do you think? Which model impresses you the most? – Let us know in the comments!