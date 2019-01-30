G.SKILL Announces Hexa-Channel DDR4 Kit for Intel W-3175X

Top Dollar DDR4 from G.SKILL

Coinciding with the launch of Intel‘s new Xeon W-3175X 28-core CPU, G.SKILL is announcing that they have DDR4 kits ready for it.

The W-3175X uses LGA3647 socket motherboards which supports six-channel DDR4. So in response, G.SKILL offers up several kits ranging from 48GB up to 192GB. In terms of speed and timings, the company offers up kits rated for DDR4-3200 CL14/CL16, DDR4-3600 CL17, and DDR4-4000 CL17 at 1.35 V operation.

Best of all, these all use Samsung’s B-die ICs so you can overclock them to match your new overclockable Xeon. Since it is an Intel platform, users can also readily load the faster presets via XMP 2.0. This means users do not need to fiddle with individual settings to get at the rated speeds.

Aside from performance, the company offers these new W-3175X compatible DDR4 in their new Trident Z Royal design. That means availability in Gold or Platinum colours with crystal styled top and RGB LED.

As usual, G.SKILL provides validation of these kits running utilizing an ASUS ROG Dominus Extreme motherboard.

How Much Do These Cost?

Typical 3200MHz CL16 Trident Z Royal modules in 2x8GB (16GB) kits cost $199 USD regularly. So a 3200MHz CL16 Trident Z Royal 48GB kit would start at ~$550 USD.