G.SKILL Announces New AMD Ryzen X470 Compatible Memory

G.SKILL DDR4 Memory Kits for Ryzen 2000

With the official launch of AMD‘s second generation Ryzen processors, G.SKILL is also releasing new compatible memory sets. DDR4 memory modules from the Trident Z RGB and Sniper X series specifically have several new kits ideal for the latest X470 platform. These are tested on the latest IMC and guaranteed to work, pushing the boundaries of performance and aesthetics. The Trident Z RGB of course, is a highly popular kit providing wireless RGB LED lighting. The Sniper X modules on the other hand have a more understated look. Although it does have varying military camo designs at the top.

What Memory Kit Options Are Available?

For the G.SKILL Trident Z RGB series, users can choose from 3200MHz to 3600MHz. Only the 3200MHz is available as a 32GB (4x8GB) as well as 32GB (2x16GB) configuration. Otherwise, all three are available in 16GB (2x8GB) dual-channel modules. The 3200MHz have 16-18-18-38 timings, while the 3466MHz and 3600MHz model comes with 18-22-22-42 timings. As for the Sniper X series, G.SKILL offers these for AMD in a 3400MHz CL16 kit, or as a 3466MHz CL18 kit. All modules require 1.35V voltage.

When Will These AMD DDR4 Memory Kits Be Available?

These new specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in late April 2018.