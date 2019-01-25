G.SKILL DDR4-4266MHz CL18 64GB RGB Kits Announced

Available in Trident Z RGB and Trident Z Royal

Two months ago G.SKILL announced that they have a 64GB (8×8) DDR4-4266 Trident Z RGB kit with CL19 timings available. Now they are following it up with a tighter CL18 timing option. Furthermore, they are also expanding that high-speed option to include their new Trident Z Royal.

The Trident Z Royal heatspreader shape and design is similar to their existing Trident Z RGB. However, it differs with its use of highly polished gold or silver heatspreader colour instead of brushed metal black.

Underneath, it is still an aluminium heatsink so it has similar heat dissipating properties as the original. Also like the Trident Z RGB the Trident Z Royal has an 8-zone RGB LED lighting. However, the new Trident Z Royal has a unique crystalline top design. Perfectly complimenting the gold and polished silver.

The 8x8GB DDR4-4266 kits are perfectly suitable for high-end desktop motherboards which can use all eight modules. G.SKILL has in fact validated this kit on the ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE II motherboard and Intel Core i9-7900X processor.

When Will These G.SKILL DDR4 Kits be Available?

These extreme performance RGB memory kits will support the latest Intel XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking setup and will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in March 2019.