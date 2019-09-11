G.SKILL DDR4 Memory Breaks 6GHz in New World Record

Although DDR4 RAM technology is hardly new, we have in recent years seen significant steps forward in the speeds achievable on the current platform. Admittedly, while most consumers tend to operate within the remits of 2666MHz to 3200MHz with the help of some extreme levels of overclocking this can, of course, be pushed much further. Yes, we are incidentally aware that consumer-level 4GHz RAM kits are available.

How far can DDR4 go, though? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, G.Skill has just confirmed that they have broken the memory clock speed for DDR4 RAM and, in addition, have also been the first to break through the 6GHz barrier.

G.SKILL Memory Breaks DDR4 6GHz World Record Speed

Utilising the G.SKILL DDR4 Trident Z Royal memory, and more than a little bit of liquid nitrogen, the team behind the record were able to achieve a stable clock speed of 6016.8 MHz. As above, a speed that is generally at least twice what the usual consumer will see. Albeit, general consumers don’t use liquid nitrogen for coolant.

This represents not only a new world record, but also the first time that the 6GHz barrier has been successfully (and most importantly stability) broken for DDR4 memory.

What Do We Think?

Achieving this level of performance is certainly very impressive and speaks highly of the RAM. It should be noted that the prior record (held by MSI) achieved 5902MHz. A record that was only just set last month. So comparatively, this has found a very significant boost in performance to that figure. Specifically, squeezing another 114MHz out of the Trident Z Royal memory to not only beat the record but to do it pretty convincingly!

Will this record stand? Probably not. MSI are probably already gearing up for a new test to see if they can just inch this out. In terms of the potential of DDR4 memory, however, while it might be getting a little older, it clearly still has a lot left under the hood.

What do you think? What RAM speed does your system use? – Let us know in the comments!