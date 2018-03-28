G.SKILL Dual-Channel DDR4 Memory Reaches 5000MHz on Air

World’s First 5000MHz Air-Cooled DDR4

G.Skill is truly pushing DDR4 memory beyond what other memory manufacturers dare to. They are now announcing that they pushed a 4700MHz dual-channel kit to 5000MHz on air. It just happens to be on their TridentZ RGB kit as well so that means not only does it perform well, but has the extra LED bling as well.

Previously, the 5GHz memory speed is only achievable with LN2 and in single-channel. But running dual-channels on air is a milestone in performance. For their part, G.Skill also promises to bring this to a ready-to-use kit form soon.

“We will make every effort to bring this specification onto the consumer market, and bring the experience of extreme performance to worldwide users.” says Tequila Huang, Corporate Vice President, G.SKILL International.

As usual provides validation for this 5000MHz DDR4 performance. G.SKILL uses a system with the MSI Z370I GAMING PRO CARBON AC motherboard and an Intel i7-8700K processor on the screenshot below:

The CPU-Z validation link can be found via the link: https://valid.x86.fr/7inlic

How Much Are These 5000MHz kits?

This is merely a proof of concept from G.Skill and they are not preparing any hand-picked 5000MHz kits yet. They just merely wanted to show that their 4700MHz TridentZ RGB kit is capable of getting that extra 300MHz overclock.

These 4700MHz TridentZ RGB kits were announced back in February, and they will be available sometime in Q2 2018. Currently, a TridentZ RGB 2 x 8GB kit running at 4266MHz CL19 costs $311 USD.