G.SKILL Launches its ENKI Series AIO Liquid Coolers

G.SKILL, a world-leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is excited to introduce a new product line of all-in-one CPU liquid coolers, the ENKI series AIO. Named after the ancient Sumerian god of water, the ENKI series AIO is a custom-designed AIO CPU cooler that focuses on high cooling performance by eliminating heat-transfer bottlenecks and engineered to efficiently extract heat from the CPU, through specially-selected low thermal resistance thermal paste, across the custom-tuned convex copper cold plate, and into the high-density radiator via widened low-evaporation coolant tubing. Available in 360 mm, 280 mm, and 240 mm radiator sizes, each ENKI series AIO includes 9-blade hydro-bearing cooling fans, ARGB lighting, and easy-to-install mounting bracket kits.

G.SKILL ENKI Series AIO Liquid Coolers

In announcing the launch of its new EKI Series AIO liquid coolers, G.Skill has confirmed the following features of this new high-performance design:

Custom-Tuned Convex Cold Plate & Stair-Shaped High-Density Micro-Fin Design

To achieve high-performance cooling and maximum contact with the CPU, the ENKI series AIO liquid cooler utilizes a custom-tuned convex cold plate design to minimize the travel distance of heat from the CPU through the thermal paste and into the solid copper cold plate. On the other side of the cold plate, stair-shaped high-density micro-fins are used to optimally guide the coolant intake-outtake flow for efficient heat transfer from the cold plate and into the coolant.

High Flow-Rate Coolant Tubing & High Density Radiator Piping

In order to quickly deliver coolant between the cooler head and the radiator, high flow-rate coolant tubes with 8 mm inner diameter are chosen for the task. Each coolant tube is also constructed with thicker rubber walls for low coolant evaporation and are enclosed in nylon-braided sleeves for durability. The radiator is designed with high-density piping, which increases the surface area to facilitate efficient heat dissipation from the coolant and into the fins for effective cooling. Specifically, the 360 mm and 240 mm variant is designed with 3~4 more radiator pipes than typical radiators, while the 280 mm variant has 6 more radiator pipes.

High Static Pressure 9-Blade Fan & Low Thermal Resistance Thermal Paste

The ENKI series AIO liquid cooler is equipped with high performance 9-blade hydro-bearing PWM cooling fans, selected for its high static pressure to maintain constant air flow. Included within the accessory pack, is a tube of server-grade thermal paste that features ultra-low thermal resistance, which enables quick heat transfer from the CPU to the copper cold plate.

When Will It Be Released?

Sadly, at the time of writing, G.Skill has not confirmed any specific regional release dates or prices for their new, and genuinely exciting, ENKI range of AIO liquid coolers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this and other G.Skill products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!