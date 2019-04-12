G.SKILL Now Offers Display Box for Showing Off TridentZ Royal RAM

Show Off Your G.SKILL Bling in Style

With the price of DDR4 RAM finally dropping to reasonable levels, you might be wondering where to put that extra cash into. You could of course, spend it on a higher-tier graphics card or CPU. Optionally, you could also purchase additional accessories for your build.

If you already own G.SKILL‘s TridentZ Royal DDR4 however, the company might have something for you.

Introducing the new TridentZ Royal RAM Storage Box.

It is exactly what you think it is. A fancy open-air container to house your blinged-out TridentZ Royal modules. It even comes complete with four dummy DDR4 DIMM slots to plug into.

Although these won’t do any RAM tasks while on the box, it can nonetheless show off the grand opulence of RGB LED-lit Swarovski-style crystals. Simply plug in the USB cable into your PC to power it up.

Too bad it does not have a transparent top cover. Although it appears that it has a reflective sheet in there, so the RGB LED feature is highlighted.

How Much is the G.SKILL TridentZ Royal Storage Box?

You should find it in outlets such as NewEgg soon for around $55 USD. In fact, it is already available in Taiwan for $1700 TWD.