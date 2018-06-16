G.Skill Reveal Latest Ripjaws Gaming Peripherals

G.Skill Computex 2018

If you’ve heard of G.Skill, then you’ve likely heard of their extremely fast memory products. We’ve already seen their amazing new memory kits here. However, did you know they also make some great peripherals too? It seems they rocked up with their latest gaming hardware, the MX780 RGB and the new headsets, the SV610 and ST510.

ST510

The “budget” model of the two if you will, features 2.0 stereo sound, 50mm drivers, a foldable design, a retractable microphone, in-line controls, and leather ear cups. That’s more than enough features to stay competitive and if it sounds as good as their previous models, they’ll be on to a winner here. Sorry for the lousy pictures, G.Skill place shiny black products on a black shelf in a black booth with green lighting, doh!

SV610

The more premium of the two is the SV610. This looks similar to its little brother, and has all the same primary features, but also includes 7.1 surround sound and USB 2.0 connectivity.

MX780

We already know and love this one, you can check our review here.

KM660

Looking to excite the professional market, their latest mechanical keyboards come with improved durability, but also stunning aesthetics. The white model really pops, and uses a silicone diffuser, giving the RGB lighting a nice surround effect on each switch. Of course, if you’re looking for something less in your face, the two-tone aluminium finish on the KM670 is for you. At their heart, they’re both the same keyboard, but damn does that white one look awesome.

