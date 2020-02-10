G.SKILL Reveals 256GB Trident-Z Neo Memory Kits

Do you have some seriously RAM deficiency? Then it looks like G.SKILL has the answer to your problems. Their latest memory kit, the Trident-Z Neo, now comes in a whopping 256GB package. Of course, that’s not just one stick of RAM, that would be ridiculous. It’s 8 x 32GB sticks of DDR4-3600 MHz. It is designed to work with the new flagship Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, so more focused on creators, workstations, small servers than your typical gaming setup.

G.SKILL

The kit comes with CL 16-20-20 timings and runs at 1.35v. It uses the latest 16GB components to create each 32GB module. They validated the speeds and timings using the AMD Threadripper 3990X. I mean, if you’re going to rock a 64 Core CPU, you might as well have everything else in massive numbers, right?

“With the ultra-high kit capacity of 256 GB, G.SKILL is now pushing the performance boundary of 32 GB modules to a high level of DDR4-3600 on the high core-count AMD Threadripper platform. Optimized to unlock the full potential of the newest AMD 64-core processor, the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL16 256 GB (32 GB x8) has been validated with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor and the ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME ALPHA motherboard, as shown in the screenshot below.” – G.SKILL

Availability

The memory is set to launch in Q2 via their worldwide distribution partners. I suspect it’ll be fairly soon into Q2 though, or they wouldn’t be shouting about it now. Prices are unknown, but it’s a lot of RAM, so it’ll be a lot of money, it’s that simple really. We’ll update you as soon as we know more.