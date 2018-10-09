G.SKILL Rolls Out the Trident Z RGB Double Capacity DDR4

G.SKILL Packs 32GB per DDR4 Module

G.SKILL is announcing their new Trident Z RGB “DC” DDR4 modules. The DC stands for double capacity, since these RAM sticks pack 32GB of DDR4 in one PCB. This allows G.SKILL to offer dual-channel kits with 32GB x 2 configuration. Obviously, this is only made possible with custom PCBs that are much larger than the ones on the regular Trident Z RGB module. In fact, it is almost twice as high since DDR4 ICs have not exactly been miniaturized.

This technology has been closely developed with ASUS, so naturally these modules will be fully compatible on their boards primarily. This includes the new ROG Z390 MAXIMUS XI APEX, ROG Maximus XI Gene, and ROG STRIX Z390-I GAMING. The last two are particularly special since they only come with two DDR4 DIMM slots. Now users can max it out to 64GB despite having limited DIMM slot availability.

Aside from performance compatibility, these Trident Z RGB sticks also fully support ASUS Aura Sync. That means users can synchronize the RGB LED colours with the rest of their system, without the need for wires or 3rd party controllers.

How Fast are These High-Density Memory Modules?

G.SKILL offers these new “DC” Trident Z RGB variants in either 3000MHz or 3200MHz versions. Both having CL14 timings at 1.35V. Although the 3200MHz version also has a secondary 14-15-15-35 variant as well.

One detail did not reveal however, is the pricing. Although the only other company with a double-capacity DDR4 ZADAK has announced that they will start at around $799 for the 64GB 3000MHz kit. So expect the G.SKill pricing to be similar.