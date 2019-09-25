G.Skill Trident Z Neo 3600 Mhz DDR4 Review

/ 7 hours ago

When it comes to high-performance memory, G.Skill is one of the best in the business. They continue to smash world records for ultra-fast memory products, extreme overclocking and more. They’re a big hit with many enthusiasts for that reason. However, regular consumers like you and I can enjoy some of their products too. The new Trident Z Neo comes with a frankly staggering range of options. From multiple timings, speeds, memory kit sizes, etc. It takes up five pages on their own website. From 2666 MHz CL18 1.2V up to 3600 MHz CL14 in various kit sizes, they’ve got you covered. We have the suitably swift 3600 MHz CL16 kit in a 2 x 8 GB pack.

G.Skill Trident Z Neo

The memory is pretty well equipped, or at least, as well as a memory kit can be. It features support for all the most popular lighting engines. With ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync supported. Of course, I’m sure it’ll work with some other software too, but these ones are verified. The addressable RGB will give you plenty to tinker with too.

Features

  • Addressable RGB Lighting
  • Supports Aura sync, RGB Fusion, Mystic Light and Polychrome
  • Custom heat spreader design
  • Supports Latest AMD and Intel platform
  • DOCP and A-XMP Ready
  • CL16-19-19-39
  • 1.35V
Specifications

What G.Skill Had to Say

“Inspired by the racing stripes of sports cars and supercars, Trident Z Neo features a bevelled edge along the top of the signature tri-fin design with the asymmetrical slant to achieve a sleek and clean look. Whether it’s DOCP or A-XMP, just set and go. Programmed with optimized OC profiles, the only thing that stands between you and awesome performance is a simple setting.” – G.Skill

