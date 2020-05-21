G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Achieves New DDR4-6666 World Record

G.SKILL, a world-leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is thrilled to claim yet another world record. In close cooperation with the ASUS ROG team, the team has achieved a world record for the fastest memory frequency at an incredible DDR4-6666.

This record was achieved utilizing the G.SKILL Trident Z Royal DDR4 memory with the latest Intel Core i9-10900K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus XII APEX motherboard, based on the new Intel Z490 chipset.

G.SKILL Trident Z Royal DDR4-6666 World Record

Along with the latest release of the 10th Gen Intel platform, ASUS and G.SKILL worked closely to achieve a new world record for the fastest memory frequency. Using liquid nitrogen for extreme system cooling, this memory frequency world record is set at a whopping DDR4-6666. This world record is achieved with the ASUS ROG Maximus XII APEX motherboard, the latest ATX form factor motherboard based on the Intel Z490 chipset, and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor. See below for a screenshot of the world record specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

If you want to see the record being achieved, you can check out the video above. Alternatively, if you want more of the details, you can visit the official HWBOT submission page via the link here!

Let’s face it though, 6,666MHz is amazingly fast and one can only wonder just how much further this can go on the DDR4 platform! Call me a cynic though, but I’d like to see more people pushing for high-scores without the LN2 cooling!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this new record? How far do you think DDR4 can be pushed? In addition, what do you think we can expect from DDR5? – Let us know in the comments!