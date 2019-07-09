G2A Employee Asked Websites for Uncredited ‘Advertisements’

One of the main benefits of being a PC gamer is the various portals available at which you can try and get the latest and greatest games at a bargain price. Some of them, however, have a bit of a better reputation than others. One of the more questionable examples is G2A who has, in fairness, recently been working hard to try and boost their reputation.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it has been revealed that an employee of the company attempted to solicit uncredited articles from websites, written by ‘G2A’ themselves, that was essentially intended to be promotional material.

G2A Confirm ‘Rogue Employee’ Solicited ‘Unbiased’ Adverts

Posting on Twitter, G2A has confirmed that an employee contacted various media websites endeavouring to get them to post an article written by the company (or more likely the employee). The main key point, however, is that they didn’t want it to be made public that it had come directly from them. In other words, it’d be like us publishing an article from them but pretending it wasn’t.

G2A has distanced themselves from this. Claiming it to be the act of a ‘rogue employee’ whose heart may have been in the right place, but they certainly didn’t have the company blessing. In fairness, this practice isn’t rare yet alone unusual.

YouTuber ‘Call me Kevin’ recently did a video showing how many other companies use this tactic. Specifically, to try and essentially get what appears to be ‘unsolicited’ adverts.

Rebuilding A Reputation

G2A has been working hard in recent years to rebuild its reputation. This, based on years of controversy surrounding the source of their game codes. Specifically, in the ‘old days’ many originated from stolen credit cards. This essentially meant that the developers themselves lost money when fraud claims were submitted.

G2A has, however, openly invited an independent audit of their website. A bold move and one clearly designed to show they have nothing to hide. This is, however, rather uncomfortable timing for such a revelation to be made.

What do you think? What’s your opinion on G2A? Can they rebuild their reputation? – Let us know in the comments!