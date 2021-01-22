Gabe Newell Confirms (Again) that New Valve Games are Coming

Generally speaking, despite Valve clearly representing a pretty huge gaming company, they don’t actually get around to releasing that many games. Well, at least not over the last 5 or so years. – Following a report via TechSpot, however, speaking in an interview Gabe Newell has confirmed that not only are several titles currently in development but that some announcements may just be on the horizon!

Valve IS Working on Games!

For more than a little while, despite regular protestations from Valve, it seemed more than a little unlikely as to whether the company really was still in the business of making games or whether they had, pretty much, entirely focused their attention on the Steam platform. – Speaking in an interview, however, Gabe Newell has given hope that new gaming titles are just on the horizon:

“We definitely have games in development that we’re going to be announcing. It’s fun to ship games.”

In regards to Portal or Half-Life 3, however, he is still remaining (perhaps frustratingly to many) tight-lipped on the subject.

“I’ve successfully not spoken about those things for a long time and I hope to continue to not talk about them until they are moot questions. The nice thing is, by not answering those questions, I avoid the community coming up with new, equally-difficult-to-answer questions.”

What Do We Think?

It’s been rumored for more than a little while now that at least 2, and possibly 3, games are currently in development at Valve. Given the total lack of news or ‘leaks’ from the company to date, however, the short version is that we literally have no idea what may be in the pipeline. – With the pretty strong reputation the company has with the gaming community, however, I daresay that many of you can’t wait to see what Gaben has in store for us!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!