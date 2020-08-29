Gainward Nvidia 3090 and RTX 3080 Phoenix Leak

Over the last week, we have seen more than a little confirmation of the rumor that custom AIB partner graphics cards from the Nvidia 30XX series are pretty much ready to go! All they’re waiting on is for Team Green’s management to give them the go-ahead with a specific release date. With all the news leaked, however, one key aspect has been missing. Namely, any good images!

Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that Gainward’s 3090 and 3080 designs and specifications have leaked online and, in all honesty, we think that in terms of aesthetics, this GPU looks pretty cool!

Gainward 3090/3080

Tying into a lot of the rumors we’ve heard over the last few months, in terms of its technical design, while both these GPUs are substantially larger than the PCB, it’s understood that this has been done to incorporate a third fan which directly cools an unobstructed part of the heatsink. You can see this very specific area clearly in the image below. This would clearly demonstrate that a significantly greater emphasis has had to be placed on the cooling performance. In other words, these top-end cards likely run a little on the warm side.

Similar to other leaked specifications, however, we again have more confirmation that the 3090 will come with 24GB of VRAM as standard with the 3080 still packing a more than impressive 10GB.

Specifications

What Do We Think?

In terms of specifications and aesthetics, we really like the new GPUs from Gainward here. Yes, admittedly, taste is always subjective and this is the first custom design we’ve seen so far so we don’t have anything to compare it with (yet). If this is any indication of what we can expect, however, good things are coming in the very near future. – Let’s just hope that these good things are not as toasty as we suspect they’re going to be!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!