Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition Is Available For Free

Galactic Civilizations II Ultimate Edition Is Free On The Humble Bundle Website

The weekend is coming and I daresay many of you reading this are already gearing up for a couple days of gaming or general relaxation. If it is the latter though, you do of course have the question of what to play. Let me, therefore, tempt you with a game that is not only free to play this weekend but if you act quickly you can own your very own copy.

As part of a promotion on the Humble Bundle website, Galactic Civilizations II Ultimate Edition is free to own. All you have to do is create an account and claim your copy. What better way to kick off the weekend?

Be warned though, this promotion is for a limited time. If you want your free copy, you have to act pretty quickly.

The game plus all the DLC and it’s all for free!

As part of the download, you will not only be getting a free copy of the game but also all the DLC. Given that this is a turned based strategy game set in space that is a ridiculous amount of content for you to explore. Therefore, I can see a lot of old-school fans and even new people flocking to give this game a try. I did play this myself many years ago and can attest that while it hasn’t aged as well as some games, it’s still a very deep and good game. It’s definitely well worth trying out and for free you can’t argue with the price!

If you are interested in claiming your free copy all you need to do is visit the Humble Bundle website. Since I’m a nice guy, you can have the direct link to the game here.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Galactic Civilisations II? Do you plan to grab your free copy? Whats the best free game you have ever played? – Let us know in the comments!