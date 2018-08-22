GALAX Hall of Fame RTX 2080 Ti Wears Golden Crown

King of Video Cards?

GALAX is teasing fans with a photo of their upcoming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Hall of Fame Edition card. Like previous Hall of Fame units, it comes fully decked in white. This time however, it is wearing a golden grown on the side. This is also where the information LED is housed, displaying the temperature, fan speed and voltage.

Just like the GTX 1080 Ti Hall of Fame card, this new RTX 2080 Ti version is going to have a white PCB with high-end components. After all, this is GALAX’ flagship overclocking-oriented brand. The white shroud is also home to three fans and is 2.5 slots tall. This heatsink size seems to be fairly standard among other high-end RTX 2080 Ti units.

The large crown unfortunately blocks the view of how many power connectors this card has. The GTX 1080 Ti HoF for example has three 8-pin connectors and boasts a 16+3 phase VRM.

What About Other GALAX RTX 20-Series Cards?

While the RTX 2080 Ti HoF card is not officially listed on their website yet, all their other RTX 20-Series cards are. This includes four different models with different cooler designs.

In the absence of the HoF variant, the “SG” model is the current top-end RTX 2080 Ti model. SG stands for “Seriously Gaming” and this card also makes use of a triple fan design. The heatsink is also substantially large so the card itself takes up 2.5 slots.

GALAX also has double fan versions under their OC card series. These are available in either black with red LED fans or white with blue LED fans. Unlike the SG version, these take up only 2-slots, with the heatsink fan sitting flush with the rear IO bracket. Also unlike the SG version, GALAX offers it with an RTX 2080 GPU as well as an RTX 2080 Ti GPU.

Lastly, there is also a rear exhaust-only version for both RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti. This uses a vapour chamber heatsink underneath and is actively cooled by an 80mm blower style fan.