GALAX Launches Four GTX 1660 Ti Cards with 1-Click OC

Push for Extra Performance

There are plenty of GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards out there available in various speeds and cooling configurations. For GALAX however, they are separating themselves from the pack by offering 1-click OC on their GTX 1660 Ti launch products.

Four initial models are available: GALAX GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1660 Ti EX White, GTX 1660 Ti White Mini, and GTX 1660 Ti EX. All four are dual-fans solutions although all four vary from each other in terms of looks.

What is the Difference Between Each GALAX GTX 1660 Ti Card?

Every single one of these cards use the same Turing GPU. It has 1536 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 on a 192-bit memory bus. However, they differ in size, RGB LED lighting, cooler configuration and max 1-click OC preset.

All the cards except for the GTX 1660 Ti White Mini use dual 90mm fans. Since it is more compact (measuring 175 x 111 x38mm), the GTX 1660 Ti White Mini uses a pair of 80mm fans instead.

The two EX video cards are the higher-end options providing a triple heatpipe heatsink underneath the fans. Both also come with an RGB-LED lit backplate. Although as is obvious by the name, they differ in terms of colour. The regular EX is black, while the White EX has a white shroud and backplate. The White Mini also has a backplate, although it does not have RGB LED lighting.

In terms of performance, the base model GALAX GTX 1660 Ti has a 1-click OC preset of 1785MHz. Meanwhile, all other three have a 1-click OC preset of 1815MHz. This is done through the free bundled Xtreme Tuner Plus Software.