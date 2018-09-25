GALAX OC Lab Edition DDR4 RAM Aims for the Gold Standard

Limited Edition OC Lab DDR4 from GALAX

Aside from opening up pre-orders for their Hall of Fame OC Lab WC Edition RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, GALAX has also announced a new OC Lab Edition DDR4 memory kit. These are gorgeously gold-plated variants of their Hall of Fame DDR4 memory series. Also, obviously binned for performance. In fact, these use Samsung B-Die overclocking ICs screened to perform up to 4600MHz with CL19 timings. Moreover, it uses a 10-layer PCB fine tuned for layout, accuracy and performance.

GALAX has releasd OC Lab versions of their DDR4 kits before, but not in this high of a frequency. Also, not clad in beautiful gold. Aside from the colour change, the heatsink and DDR4 module measurement remains the same at 50mm tall.

How Much is the GALAX OC Lab Edition 4600MHz DDR4?

Pre-orders are now available for $499.99 USD. This is a 16GB 4600MHz dual-channel kit with CL19 timings.

To sweeten the deal further, the company is offering a $200 USD discount if users purchase this OC Lab memory kit with the OC Lab WC Edition RTX 2080 Ti. In case users purchase two of those video cards, and one more OC Lab Edition DDR4 kit, they are entitled to $400 USD discount.

Since these are pre-orders, the actual shipping date starts on October 19, 2018. Users can purchase them directly from the GALAX online store.