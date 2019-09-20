GALAX Offers Customisable Sleeves for their Nvidia 2060 Super

Earlier this month GALAX revealed their ‘Star’ graphics card and initially, we were more than a little confused. With its semi-transparent design, it did appear at the time that this was simply the aesthetic they were going for. Strange, but we’ve seen weirder!

In a report via Videocardz, however, it has been revealed that there was a method to their madness. Namely, that with this Galax Nvidia 2060 Super, you can utilize the translucent panel to have custom graphics covers created for your GPU. All you need to do is have them made and slide them in as you would a piece of paper in an A4 plastic wallet.

Galax Star Offers Customisable Graphics Card Designs

To date, you have largely been limited to three options when it comes to the bling on a graphics card. The RGB, whatever design the manufacturer has gone for, or being brave enough to attempt to create something yourself.

This release by Galax, however, allows you to request (practically) any sleeve design you like which can then be easily inserted to make your graphics card look truly unique.

Where Can I Get One?

Well, firstly finding a Galax graphics card might prove a little difficult as they are not a brand that markets itself that prevalently in the ‘West’. Therefore, specifically finding this ‘Star’ Nvidia 2060 Super will prove even more challenging. Sure, you could probably order one from China. Be prepared to wait weeks for it to arrive though.

In addition, in so far as we can ascertain, only one (Chinese website) is offering the option to manufacturer and deliver these sleeves. Incidentally, we wish we could’ve given you some nicer pictures of them, but alas, these are the best quality they have.

Despite this, however, we still think it’s a pretty cool concept. Hopefully, we’ll see something similar on Western shores in the very near future!

What do you think? What design would you go for? – Let us know in the comments!