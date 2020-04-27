Galax Reveals Nvidia 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition

Galax has always had something of a flair for occasionally releasing eye-catching GPU designs. If you don’t have enough pink in your life (or PC), however, then you might want to pay attention to this one!

In announcing the launch of their 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition, Galax may just have one of the boldest color designs yet seen in the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards! Albeit, it’s probably not to everyone’s taste!

Galax 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition

Coming in a pink design (just in case you hadn’t yet noticed) and the slightly less notable white PCB, this is certainly a bit different to the vast majority of 2070 SUPER’s currently available on the market. It doesn’t end there though.

With pink RGB lighting applied to the fans, this definitely takes the overall concept to another level and, despite the somewhat polarizing nature of a coloring style of this type, will likely prove popular with many consumers out there.

What Do We Think?

In a report via Videocardz, the Galax 2070 SUPER Pink Edition is clocked at a standard 1815 MHz out of the box. This can, however, be improved even further thanks to the ‘one-click’ pre-bundled software provided with it. With that taking it up to 1830 MHz, it’s a small, if not unsubstantial gain!

The only remaining question mark is the price and, unfortunately, at the time of writing Galax hasn’t yet confirmed how much these will cost. One would presume though, that it will be something largely similar to the standard prices seen for the 2070 SUPER designs. Albeit, with this kind of ‘style’ they could well be looking to make this a slightly more premium option. We’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!