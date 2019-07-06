Game Code Retailer G2A Invites Open Independent Audit

G2A Invites Independent Audit

There are a number of benefits to being a PC gamer. For example, via the numerous gaming platforms, there’s always a sale on somewhere. In fact, the Steam Summer Sale is still on right now! There are, however, a number of online websites which can give you the ability to purchase a game’s code at a significant discount. One of these websites is G2A.com which for many years has courted controversy with its perceived practices.

In a report via Polygon, however, G2A has issued an open invitation for an audit to be conducted on the company to prove that their practices are both fair and legitimate.

Whats The Issue?

For many years, while G2A was offering games at significant prices, there was a much darker side to it. Namely, that people were using stolen credit card information to purchase game codes which would then be sold via the website.

Over the last few years, however, the company has changed its policies quite significantly in the hope to put an end to this and have formally issued a challenge to their critics.

“To assure honesty and transparency, we will ask a reputable and independent auditing company to make an unbiased examination of both sides — the developer’s store and G2A Marketplace. […] The auditing company will check if any game keys sold on G2A were obtained using stolen credit cards on a developer’s store compliant with card scheme rules from Visa and MasterCard/payment provider rules.”

Fighting the Critics

Admittedly, its unlikely that G2A would have considered this move 3 or 4 years ago. They may very well have had a few skeletons in the closet then. As above though, the website has changed and they are changes that are clear to all if you interact with their website.

The bottom line, however, is that I doubt they’d invite this to happen if they did have something they wanted to hide. The clear hope is that if this comes us with a clean bill of health, maybe their critics will start to quieten down.

