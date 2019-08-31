Game Company Suggests To Put Achievements on Your Resumé

If you’re anything like me, then whenever you have applied for a job your enjoyment of ‘video games‘ has been a subject you’ve preferred to keep a little quiet. You don’t, after all, want an employer to think that you use your spare time for such frivolous purposes right?… Well, apparently not necessarily.

The learning through gaming company, ‘The Game Academy‘, has suggested that it might not be a bad idea. You just have to word it correctly.

Putting Gaming on your Resumé Might Be A Good Idea?

While listing your gaming achievements may not necessarily sound like a good idea, if worded correctly, The Game Company believes that it might make you an attractive (and honest) candidate to a prospective employer.

“For now, I think the stigma around games means that telling someone you’re a hardcore gamer is more likely to harm your chances of getting a job. But if someone can articulate how they’ve led a team in an online game, for example, they may be able to persuade an employe that this is useful.”

What Type of Games Should I List?

Well, think team-based and ideally those with a solid reputation. For example, possibly that you have managed various ‘guilds’ within World of Warcraft, the challenges you faced and how you overcame them. As crazy as it sounds if you’re sat in front of the right interviewer they might genuinely respect this frank, honest and legitimate ‘team leader’ experience. Maybe even puzzle games to highlight your analytical thinking and ability to solve problems.

On the other hand, however, it’s probably best to keep your trolling activities quiet. Teabagging proficiency, for example, will likely not get you many call-backs.

You will, of course, be taking some risks doing this. I can’t help but feel, however, that if you are accepted for a job, they’re going to respect you a lot for it. Despite all of this, however, if you choose to include your gaming achievements, you do so at your own risk though! In other words, don’t blame us if you miss out on that amazing job!

