Game Max Hush Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Game Max Hush

The latest chassis from Game Max is here at last. It’s one of their mid-budget solutions, packing in a huge amount of features for a very reasonable price. We’ve been impressed by their chassis many times before, offering great features at very competitive prices. Some of their £100+ models have been a bit hit and miss, but will the Hush be the sweet spot in the middle? Packing a huge tempered glass window, built-in fan controller, PSU shroud, hidden storage, good quality pre-installed fans, noise dampening materials and so much more. You’re getting all the features of many high-end chassis, but for just under £75, it’s far cheaper than many rivals. Let’s dive in for a closer look!

Features

A fan controller is included on the top of the Hush allowing you to control your fan speeds to better suit your needs.

Full tempered glass on the front and left side panel allowing the user to show their internal components from all angles.

2 x 120mm black frame with white bladed fans at the front and 1 x 120mm Single-Ring Halo RGB fan at the back, increase airflow and add colour to your chassis.

A PCB hub included with the Hush supports a total of 10 devices, once connected to the hub you can control the speed and the mode of your fans.

The LED button on the I/O panel allows the user to change the colour of the Single-Ring Halo RGB fan quickly and efficiently.

A dust filter on the bottom of the Hush helps to prevent dust from getting into your build and helps improve the performance of your chassis.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the Game Max website here.

What Game Max Had to Say