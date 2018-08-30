Game Max Hush Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
Game Max Hush
The latest chassis from Game Max is here at last. It’s one of their mid-budget solutions, packing in a huge amount of features for a very reasonable price. We’ve been impressed by their chassis many times before, offering great features at very competitive prices. Some of their £100+ models have been a bit hit and miss, but will the Hush be the sweet spot in the middle? Packing a huge tempered glass window, built-in fan controller, PSU shroud, hidden storage, good quality pre-installed fans, noise dampening materials and so much more. You’re getting all the features of many high-end chassis, but for just under £75, it’s far cheaper than many rivals. Let’s dive in for a closer look!
Features
- A fan controller is included on the top of the Hush allowing you to control your fan speeds to better suit your needs.
- Full tempered glass on the front and left side panel allowing the user to show their internal components from all angles.
- 2 x 120mm black frame with white bladed fans at the front and 1 x 120mm Single-Ring Halo RGB fan at the back, increase airflow and add colour to your chassis.
- A PCB hub included with the Hush supports a total of 10 devices, once connected to the hub you can control the speed and the mode of your fans.
- The LED button on the I/O panel allows the user to change the colour of the Single-Ring Halo RGB fan quickly and efficiently.
- A dust filter on the bottom of the Hush helps to prevent dust from getting into your build and helps improve the performance of your chassis.
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the Game Max website here.
What Game Max Had to Say
“With a brand new 2018 range Game Max have introduced the Game Max Hush RGB Silent Gaming case it comes with soundproofing for the gaming enthusiast who wants a cool and quiet rig – the built-in sound dampening matting will keep your system quiet and allow you to hear what you want to be hearing. With a very simple and classic design, it comes with a tempered glass front panel and a full tempered glass left side panel. The Hush has 1 fan controller on the top allowing you to control the speed of your fans quickly and efficiently.”