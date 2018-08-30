Game Max Hush Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chassis Review

/ 1 min ago

Next Page »

Game Max Hush Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Game Max Hush

The latest chassis from Game Max is here at last. It’s one of their mid-budget solutions, packing in a huge amount of features for a very reasonable price. We’ve been impressed by their chassis many times before, offering great features at very competitive prices. Some of their £100+ models have been a bit hit and miss, but will the Hush be the sweet spot in the middle? Packing a huge tempered glass window, built-in fan controller, PSU shroud, hidden storage, good quality pre-installed fans, noise dampening materials and so much more. You’re getting all the features of many high-end chassis, but for just under £75, it’s far cheaper than many rivals. Let’s dive in for a closer look!

Features

  • A fan controller is included on the top of the Hush allowing you to control your fan speeds to better suit your needs.
  • Full tempered glass on the front and left side panel allowing the user to show their internal components from all angles.
  • 2 x 120mm black frame with white bladed fans at the front and 1 x 120mm Single-Ring Halo RGB fan at the back, increase airflow and add colour to your chassis.
  • A PCB hub included with the Hush supports a total of 10 devices, once connected to the hub you can control the speed and the mode of your fans.
  • The LED button on the I/O panel allows the user to change the colour of the Single-Ring Halo RGB fan quickly and efficiently.
  • A dust filter on the bottom of the Hush helps to prevent dust from getting into your build and helps improve the performance of your chassis.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the Game Max website here.

What Game Max Had to Say

“With a brand new 2018 range Game Max have introduced the Game Max Hush RGB Silent Gaming case it comes with soundproofing for the gaming enthusiast who wants a cool and quiet rig – the built-in sound dampening matting will keep your system quiet and allow you to hear what you want to be hearing. With a very simple and classic design, it comes with a tempered glass front panel and a full tempered glass left side panel. The Hush has 1 fan controller on the top allowing you to control the speed of your fans quickly and efficiently.”

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Next Page »

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja