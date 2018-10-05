Game Max Kamikaze Mid Tower Chassis Review

Game Max Kamikaze

The affordable chassis market is extremely competitive. However, Game Max is one of the strongest players in the market. Their range is packed full of fantastic products that often undercut their main rivals when it comes to the price. Furthermore, their new Kamikaze chassis looks set to increase the pressure. Not only is it one of their most feature packed chassis, but it’s also one of their most affordable yet. At just under £50, it comes brimming with great features, such as four LED fans, fan control, dust filters, a PSU shroud and more! Could this be one of the best deals of 2018? Let’s dive in and find out!

Features

– A removable dust filter included on the top and bottom of the Kamikaze helps to prevent dust from getting into your build and keeps the performance levels of your cooling setup higher. I\O Ports – One USB3.0, twin USB2.0 and HD audio ports are all conveniently located on the top of the case for easy access.

What GameMax Had to Say

“Brand new for 2018 Game Max have introduced the Game Max Kamikaze Midi-Tower gaming case. The Kamikaze is notably strong for its modest size, creating the perfect case for system integrator’s. The design is a unique one with red trim around the front panel which complements the cooling system which consists of 3 x 120mm single-Ring Halo Red LED fans on the front and a 1 x 120mm Single-Ring Halo Red LED fan at the back. The side window allows the user to show off their internal components and show off the light coming from the 4 fans providing an excellent cooling solution to help to keep the computer temperature low.”

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.