Game Max Kamikaze Pro Case Review

Game Max may be a fairly fresh name in Western markets. However, they’ve gone from strength to strength, delivering amazing products at even more amazing prices. Just last year we reviewed the Game Max Kamikaze and Andy did a fantastic £1500 time-lapse build called the Red Kamikaze! I prised it for being the best budget case of 2018, and at £50, it’s hard to argue with me. Now, Game Max is back once again with the Kamikaze Pro!

Kamikaze Pro

Featuring support for an mATX motherboard, the Kamikaze Pro may be a fairly small PC case, but it can pack some serious hardware. There’s room for a good size GPU, ATX PSU, plenty of storage, water cooling, and much more. Plus, with tempered glass on the side, it’s perfect for showing off your build. But wait, there’s more! It also comes with an ARGB fan hub, as well as 3 x 120mm dual-ring ARGB fans built into the front and a fourth in the rear. That’s an insane amount of hardware for a case that costs just… can you guess? £100? No, £80? No, just £58! FIFTY-EIGHT POUNDS! Let’s dive in for a closer look.

Features

– The Kamikaze Pro comes with 3 x 120mm Dual-Ring A-RGB fans on the front and 1 x 120mm Dual-Ring A-RGB fan at the back. The four fans have a 3pin power and AURA connection, you have a choice of controlling your lighting modes through the LED button on the top or through compatible motherboard software. Direct Airflow For Better Cooling – With 4 fans included and ventilation along the front, top, rear and bottom the Kamikaze Pro will cool even the most hardcore of systems.

– The front supports a 240mm radiator, thickness below 64mm, the top supports up to a 240mm radiator, height not more than 23mm and back supports a 120mm radiator, thickness below 64mm. ARGB Hub – The Kamikaze Pro comes with a hub included and can connect to 6 3pin fans and comes with an AURA connection.

– A full left side tempered glass panel has been included allowing the user to show off their internal components and it allows you to show off the glow from the Spectrum LED fans. Fan Controller – 1 fan controller included on the top to allow the user to control the speed of your fans and give you even more control over your build.

– A removable dust filter included on the top and bottom of the Kamikaze Pro helps to prevent dust from getting into your build and helps improve the performance of your chassis. I\O Ports – 2 x USB3.0, 2 x USB2.0 and HD audio are conveniently located on the top of the case for easy access.

What Game Max Had to Say