HBO Announce Game Of Thrones Premier Release Date

Game Of Thrones Premier Release Date

It’s been nearly 18-months since we last saw a new episode of Game of Thrones and many of us are starting to more than show the signs of withdrawal. Many have sought solace by re-watching the previous seasons while others have desperately eaten up every slice of news they could find.

We did, of course, know that the final season was coming soon. HBO had, after all, released more than a few indications of that. Thanks to the release of a brand new teaser trailer though, we actually now have a firm date.

The final season of Game of Thrones will start airing on April 14th.

3 Months To Go!

Yes, we are officially 3 months away from the start of the final season. The trailer itself doesn’t reveal too much information. We are given a brief snippet of the 3 remaining Starks (well, 2 Starks and a Targarian) rather. It is, however, rather ominous that it should show all 3 finding their graves within the family tomb.

Anyway, you look at it, it’s fairly certain that not everyone who survived season 7 will make it through the final one!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How Will It All End?

Well, that is the million dollar question, isn’t it? We do know that the final series will comprise of 6 x 90-minute episodes. So essentially, the final season is made up of 6 films which is perhaps a more fitting way to ensure that a strong plot cycle can be established in each episode. As to who will sit upon the Iron Throne though? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Just 3 months to go!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!