Game of Thrones ‘Remake Season 8’ Petition has 275k Backers

Game of Thrones

While I’m (mostly) happy about how the final series of Game of Thrones is shaping up, I must admit that the most recent episode (5) did have me grumbling a little. While I’m not going to plant any major spoilers here, let’s just say that I’m not quite satisfied with the conclusion seemingly given between certain brothers and sisters on the show.

It seems, however, that a hugely significant portion of the fan base are not just dissatisfied with that particular episode, but the whole series in general. As such, via a petition at change.org, they have essentially made two calls. 1 – Scrap the writers and 2 – Recreate the final series completely.

That’s Rather Dramatic!

The petition quite bluntly states “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.”

As such, the petition is calling for them to be removed from the show. In addition, it also wants the final season to be (presumably) completely re-written, shot and released. The chances of that are about as slim as Ned Stark coming back in the final episode.

What Do We Think?

The final series has certainly had points that felt rushed. I can’t help but feel that when it’s all over, many will agree that 1 or 2 more episodes would’ve helped just flesh-out the ending a little better. For it to be completely re-written and made though? It hardly seems necessary to me (and trust me, I’m a fantastically critical arse at the best of time!).

So, if you are one of those hoping it’ll get remade, don’t hold your breath! – On the other hand, if you want to add your weight to the petition, I won’t stop you! – You can check it out via the link here!

What do you think? Are you happy with season 8 so far? – Let us know in the comments!