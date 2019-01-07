Game of Thrones Teaser Shows Daenerys And Sansa Meeting

Game of Thrones Teaser

We are, thankfully, only a few months away from the final series of Game of Thrones. There is, of course, more than a little debate about what exactly is going to happen. There is always the speculation about how it all might end and, specifically, who might be left alive when the dust settles on Westeros.

Following a Twitter post, however, we do at least get one little insight into what to expect.

Teaser Video

The video, which is comprised largely as a promotion of HBO’s 2019 line-up, shows a brief clip from Game of Thrones. In it, we see Sansa, Rob and Daenerys all meeting up at Winterfell. It seems, at least, that they have returned North to begin the war or defence of Westeros from the White Walkers.

When Does It Start?

Although the final series of Game of Thrones does not have an exact release date yet, we do know that it is intended to start in April. Unlike prior seasons, however, this one will only comprise of 6 episodes. Each one, however, will be 90 minutes long. So, in effect, the final series is made up of 6 films. Sounds good to me!

We are, of course, all hoping for a happy ending. Given the history of the series though, it’s at least fair to say that not everyone is going to make it!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the final series? – Let us know in the comments!