Game UK Denies Scalpers Just Claimed 2,000 PS5’s

Since their launch in November last year, even despite the fact that we’re now over 2-months on from that, getting hold of a PS5 is still more than a little difficult. If not impossible. With Game UK recently announcing new stock arrival, however, one scalping group has claimed that despite indications from the retailer that they had tightened up their ordering process, the group was still able to ‘easily’ order 2,000 (no, not a typo) PS5 systems.

Well, following this, while Game UK hasn’t exactly entirely dismissed this claim, they have suggested that the number reported by the group has likely been pretty significantly exaggerated.

Game UK Responds to PS5 Scalpers’ Claim!

Following a report via Eurogamer, following the scalpers celebratory post going viral on Twitter, Game UK has issued a response. Albeit, the elephant in the room is clearly the fact that while they (Game UK) has again talked about what they’ve done to attempt to prevent this, they haven’t gone as far as to deny the scalping group’s claim.

“PS5 continues to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply. We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible. All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks and order updates such as cancellations following these checks take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email. At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers. Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”

What Do We Think?

Well, quite frankly, this does largely seem to boil down to who you choose to believe. And quite frankly, the response from Game UK doesn’t have me entirely convinced that the scalper’s claim of 2,000 systems isn’t true. – Yes, admittedly, they might be exaggerating the number of PS5’s they’ve managed to grab, but then again, maybe they’re not!

One thing, however, remains abundantly clear. Getting hold of a PS5 this side of Summer, and for a reasonable price, still clearly seems more than a little unlikely for the average consumer. – Our advice remains to be patient if you can!

