GAMEMAX Eclipse Tempered Glass RGB Chassis Review

Eclipse

Over the last year or so, I have reviewed quite the collection of GAMEMAX chassis. They’ve certainly hit the market in style, delivering competitively priced products that, more often than not, impress with their build quality, style and features. Check out our reviews of the Kallis, Obsidian, Polaris, Draco, Moonstone, and Onyx, you’ll see what I mean.

However, today I’ll be taking a look at their most expensive model I’ve seen to date. It’s still under £100 at just £95.99, but at that price, it’s up there with the big players in the industry. There are a lot of awesome mid-towers in this price range to choose from. However, looking at the features it seems that GAMEMAX has put in some serious effort here, and the Eclipse should be pretty competitive. As they say, the devil is in the details, so let’s get it out of the box and take a closer look at what’s on offer.

Features

Equipped with three RGB LED fans, plentiful cooling support, tempered glass side and front panels, dust filters, and more, the Eclipse is certainly well equipped. OF course, with radiator support, cable routing and more, it’s got just about everything you could need for a great looking gaming PC build.

Case Type – A quiet operation with four-panel tempered glass on every side of the case.

Fans – 3 x 120mm RGB LED ring fans are included on the front to give your case some colour.

Thermal Solution – Direct airflow path to keep your CPU and GPU running cooler.

User-Friendly – Advanced cable management design allows the cooling efficiency to be enhanced.

Water-Cooling Radiators – Supports either 240mm or 360mm liquid cooling system on the front or top.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official GameMax product page here.

What GAMEMAX Had to Say