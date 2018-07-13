GameMax Precision E-ATX Full-Tower Chassis Review

Precision

It’s been a busy year or so for Gamemax, as they continue to release a huge range of new chassis products. Up until now, they’ve been pretty consistently releasing chassis under £100. They’ve been extremely competitive, putting out some of the most affordable tempered glass RGB chassis on the market. Most importantly, they may have been cheap to buy, but their quality and aesthetics have been very competitive.

Today, Gamemax is tackling a more high-end part of the market. Their new E-ATX full-tower comes with all the features you would expect from a brands big flagship chassis. However, while it does cost over a £100, it’s only £159.99, making it one of the most affordable full-towers with this many features on the market today. Does it have what it takes to compete with the bigger names in the business? Well, that’s what we’re all here to find out!

Features

I/O Ports – USB2.0 x 2, USB3.0 x 2 and HD Audio.

– USB2.0 x 2, USB3.0 x 2 and HD Audio. Tempered Glass – Full tempered glass left side panel included allows the user to show off their internal components.

– Full tempered glass left side panel included allows the user to show off their internal components. Water-Cooling Support – The front panel supports 360 / 420mm radiators, thickness below 61mm, the top supports radiators 280/360mm thickness below 58mm and the back supports 120/140mm radiators.

– The front panel supports 360 / 420mm radiators, thickness below 61mm, the top supports radiators 280/360mm thickness below 58mm and the back supports 120/140mm radiators. Fans – With 3 x 120mm Dual-Ring Halo Rainbow fans on the front and 1 x 120mm Dual-Ring Halo Rainbow fans on the back are all included to take your chassis to the next level.

– With 3 x 120mm Dual-Ring Halo Rainbow fans on the front and 1 x 120mm Dual-Ring Halo Rainbow fans on the back are all included to take your chassis to the next level. Hub – A hub is included powered by a 4pin Molex allows you to connect to 10 devices. Once connected you can control your fans mode and speed of your LED’s.

– A hub is included powered by a 4pin Molex allows you to connect to 10 devices. Once connected you can control your fans mode and speed of your LED’s. LED Button – An LED button included on the top gives the user easier access when changing the colour of the fans and even more control.

– An LED button included on the top gives the user easier access when changing the colour of the fans and even more control. Removable Dust Filters – A dust filter on the bottom and a unique dust filter on the side panel of the Precision helps to prevent dust from getting into your build and helps improve the performance of your chassis.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official GameMax product page here.

What GAMEMAX Had to Say