Gameplay Footage for Diesel Punk RTS ‘Iron Harvest’ Released

Kickstarter Success for Iron Harvest

Iron Harvest, the 1920’s diesel-punk real-time strategy game from King Art Games has quickly reached their Kickstarter goal. This is after just 36-hours of launch. The game is essentially a video game adaptation of the Scythe board game. Combining the aesthetics of the 1920’s with large mechanized robots certainly makes for an interesting and unique title.

The original base campaign’s aim is only $450,000 but it is currently beyond $600,000 with 28 days to go. This adds cinematic cut scenes and is closer to adding multiplayer at the $1,000,000 funding mark. After that, a stretch goal of a free DLC campaign is available at $1,500,000.

Depending on the result of the Kickstart Campaign, Iron Harvest can end up with:

Three playable factions with over 40 unit types and 9 heroes

Three singleplayer campaigns with an overarching story (21 missions)

Singleplayer & Co-op skirmish matches

Singleplayer & Co-op challenge maps

Competitive multiplayer (ranked matches, seasons)

Free DLC & Updates

What Kind of Gameplay Can I expect from Iron Harvest?

To keep the interest in the campaign rolling, King Art Games has now released a pre-alpha gameplay footage. This also comes with annotations so that viewers are aware of the gameplay mechanics.

How Can I Support The Development of Iron Harvest?

Click this link to go to their Kickstarter Campaign page. There is still 28 days to go with 7,575 backers so far. The base digital edition itself is only $45 and entitles backers to beta access prioer to launch. The game itself has a December 2019 delivery date. It will be available for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

