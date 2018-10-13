New Gameplay Footage From Thronebreaker Witcher Game

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is an interesting new concept and direction for the highly-popular franchise. The game, which is set in the Witcher Universe (sorry if that wasn’t obvious), looks to combine very unique elements of gaming together. Not only does it have RPG elements (that don’t look dissimilar to classic isometric games), but it also combines rich storytelling and a card-playing battle mechanic.

With all these different genres combined, you could be forgiven for thinking this might be a bit of a mess. With the release of a brand new gameplay trailer though, Thronebreaker looks remarkably good!

What Is The Game About?

The official game description reads: “Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game spins a truly regal tale of Meve. A war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath. And set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge. Throughout the game, players will explore new and never-before-seen parts of The Witcher world. Embark on thought-provoking quests featuring rich, multidimensional characters. All while gathering resources to expand their army and engaging in epic story battles.”

When Is It Out?

Thronebreaker: The Witcher tales will release for PC on October 23rd. A console version is also planned for release on December 4th. While this will clearly include the Xbox One and PS4, a Switch version isn’t yet known, but at the same time, doesn’t seem unlikely either.

I must admit, despite it seeming crazy, this game just might work!

What do you think? Are you are interested in the game? Which is your favourite Witcher game to date? – Let us know int he comments!