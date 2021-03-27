The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gameplay Trailer is Released

In terms of upcoming gaming titles, despite it not being set to release until some point next year (the official status is ‘Lurking Until Ready’), there is already a pretty substantial amount of hype surrounding The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. While not much is yet known about the game, as the title might’ve suggested, players will take the fallen Hobbit’s role in the pursuit of regaining his ‘precious’.

If you did, however, want an idea of what you can expect, then we have some exciting news for you. Developer Daedalic has just released the very first gameplay trailer!

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

While it doesn’t go into massive levels of detail, the video below does showcase various aspects of the in-game environments, and quite frankly, it’s hard to deny that they look absolutely stunning. With many anticipating that the game will, overall, take something of a survival horror approach, despite not being the franchise’s hugest fan, I must admit that this has definitely got my attention!

When Is It Out?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is still technically scheduled for a release in 2022, so in terms of already looking to tell Daedalic to ‘shut up and take my money’ we still have a fairly decent wait ahead of us. Given that this will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S systems, however, (with a PS4/Xbox One release also very likely), if you do want to learn more about this upcoming release, you can check out the official Steam Store product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!