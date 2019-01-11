Gaming Industry Asks For Reconsideration Of ‘Gaming Disorder’

Gaming Industry Looks To Challenge Gaming Disorder

For a little over a year now, the WHO (World Health Organisation) has been looking into whether excessive gaming is detrimental to your health. The term excessive is of course subjective. That didn’t, however, stop it being added to their official list in the latter part of 2018. It seems, however, that the gaming industry is keen to have this concept revisited.

In a report via TheStar, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has formally requested that the WHO retract its placement pending further research.

Implications

In the report, it is a little unclear as to what problem the gaming industry has with this. It isn’t, after all, an attack on gaming so much as a highlight of people who perhaps play too much. Too much to a level that their lives literally revolve around it. It may, however, be something to do with the formal recognition potentially bringing the industry into disrepute.

Insurance

With the conditionally currently being recognised by the WHO, it may also mean that in the near future, health insurance providers may start asking questions about it. Possibly even upping your premium if you admit that you game regularly. Personally, I’m not entirely certain where I sit with this, but it will be interesting to see how this develops.

What do you think? Is excessive gaming a health disorder? How much gaming would you consider too much? In addition, what do you think is the ESA’s motivation here? – Let us know in the comments!